Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 2538138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124,857.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

