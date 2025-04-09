Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Should You Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price shot up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 20.3 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

