Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.86 and last traded at $167.36, with a volume of 20243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This trade represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

