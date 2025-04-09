Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 2157720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after purchasing an additional 615,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 401,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after buying an additional 1,366,458 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,751,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,575,000 after buying an additional 177,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

