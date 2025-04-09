Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 306632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.