Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 17.5% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 50,442,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 6,623,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

Mullen Automotive shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 11th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 546,706 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 665,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,231.36. The trade was a 460.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,716 shares of company stock worth $143,971 in the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

