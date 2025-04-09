QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 5336135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $186,961.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,084.50. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,658.14. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 462,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,091.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 396,160 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

