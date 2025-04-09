Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 186749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $687.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 317.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 560,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

