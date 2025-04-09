Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.60. 6,654,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,994,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $262,303.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,018.01. This trade represents a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,104,420.77. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,610 shares of company stock worth $8,602,385 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

