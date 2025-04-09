Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 3981174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $65,407.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,370.07. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $58,512.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,031.97. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,689,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after buying an additional 2,812,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,415,000 after buying an additional 2,207,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

