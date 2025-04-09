Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 21,653,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 9,052,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.70.
In other news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($59,800.66). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.
A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
