Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00.

TSLA traded up $50.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.20. 216,952,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,356,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average is $323.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

