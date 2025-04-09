Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.99 and last traded at $80.89. Approximately 425,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,227,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.