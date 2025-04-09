Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 6,911,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,262,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

