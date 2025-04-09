Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 3,253,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,415,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.47 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,792,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,298,616.76. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 825,665 shares of company stock worth $51,640,592. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 705,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

