Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 5,873,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,291,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

