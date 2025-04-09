ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $652.85 and last traded at $618.34. Approximately 1,642,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,581,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.55.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

The company has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

