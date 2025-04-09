Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.29. 8,570,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,900,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

