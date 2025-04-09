Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $443.14 and last traded at $423.65. Approximately 75,599,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 35,657,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.67.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.43 and a 200 day moving average of $503.31. The company has a market capitalization of $295.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

