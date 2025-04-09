Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.25 and last traded at $144.97. 23,696,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 15,511,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 12.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $821.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

