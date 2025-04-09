Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Trading Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $214.12 and last traded at $220.03. Approximately 219,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 459,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company.

Get Beigene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Beigene

Beigene Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beigene

In other Beigene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total transaction of $310,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total transaction of $24,674,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,104,288 shares of company stock worth $285,064,819. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beigene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.