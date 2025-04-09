Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.59. 1,871,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,089,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCAT shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Red Cat by 502.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,668 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Cat by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

