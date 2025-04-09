VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,789,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,607 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $23.52.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 88,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,919.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,555,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,047,000 after buying an additional 889,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

