Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 581,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 154,352 shares.The stock last traded at $100.15 and had previously closed at $100.15.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIP. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199,433 shares during the period.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

