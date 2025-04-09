GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 2,637,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,662,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).
GCM Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.73.
GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
