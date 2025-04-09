Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $62.02. Approximately 1,846,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,344,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

