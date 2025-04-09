VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $22.01. 352,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,091,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 248,161 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,077,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,017,000.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

