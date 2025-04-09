Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 38751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 7.7 %
The company has a market cap of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
