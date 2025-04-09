Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 38751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

About Vinci Partners Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 259,569 shares in the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

