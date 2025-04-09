Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 32.4% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 858,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

