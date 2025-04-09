Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 92995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

