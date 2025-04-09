Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.20 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 92995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.41.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 4.0 %
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.