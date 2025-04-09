iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 133,610 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $42.33.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

