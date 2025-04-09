Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 8.4% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.42. 2,683,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,982,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

