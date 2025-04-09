Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.18. 5,021,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,130,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

