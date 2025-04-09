Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Trading Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.05. 2,374,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,994,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLG

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.08%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.