BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 56891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.