BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 56891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 106,366.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

