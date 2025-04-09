TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 12.1% – What’s Next?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.79. 3,608,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,991,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

