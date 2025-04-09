Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.45 and last traded at $174.06. Approximately 225,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 586,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,145,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

