LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Trading Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42. Approximately 32,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 156,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $7,787,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $5,446,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7,486.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 53,154 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

