Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 351369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $33,351.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,839.34. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,238 shares of company stock worth $1,857,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

