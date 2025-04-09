2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 19.5% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 2,135,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,330,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

