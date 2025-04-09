Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 8,318 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.80.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

About Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

