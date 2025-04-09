Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 267,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 147,229 shares.The stock last traded at $254.10 and had previously closed at $278.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. William Blair cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

