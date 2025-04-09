First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,087,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 798,238 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

