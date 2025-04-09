TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.31. 467,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 963,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TORM by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TORM by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TORM by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in TORM by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

