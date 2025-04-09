Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 1,039,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,300,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.16 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Frontline by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
