Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.600-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY26 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $12.70 on Wednesday, hitting $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,299. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

