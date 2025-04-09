ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Plans Dividend of $2.08

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.0837 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 61.0% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.29.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of SLVO stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $86.36.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
