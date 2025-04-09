John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Buys $11,003.85 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright purchased 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,003.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003.85. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 66,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
