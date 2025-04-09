John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Buys $11,003.85 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright purchased 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,003.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003.85. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 66,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

