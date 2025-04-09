Insider Selling: Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) COO Sells 3,529 Shares of Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Baylouny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $122,844.49.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 1,847,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,806. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5,230.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $5,454,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.