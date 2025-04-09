Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells 8,487 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.00. 4,075,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14,397.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

